Noovo Vans for a Comfortable Life Traveling + Working with a Modern Starlink RV-- CEO Paul Aubert

CEO Paul Aubert of Noovo Life Vans describes who his customers are, what separates Noovo Vans from the competition, how Elon Musk's Starlink has changed his industry, and explains the company's rapid success.
#starlink #travellife #digitalnomads #noovolife
http://www.NoovoLife.com for more info