Part 12 Trijicon TA31F ACOG - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
41 views • 6 months ago

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar


Shaffer Machining ACOG Mount and Fiber Optic Cover

https://youtube.com/shorts/05KgNEmZTnY




Trijicon TA31F ACOG


The chevron reticle is illuminated by Tritium and fiber optic capture. The fiber optic can funnel in too much light…the crude solution is electrical tape, the elegant is the Shaffer adjustable fiber optic cover.


Zero at the bottom of the chevron at 25 yards, check the tip at 100, then back to the bottom of the chevron for 300 then the first stadia for 400.


The prism optic’s 1.5” eye relief does require getting your eye up close, but once there you’re in an immersive hyper reality. Super bright, crisp, and clear. For the ambidextrous shooter, the ambidextral gunfighter, be sure to check out the AmbGun video on Bindon Aiming Concept.


Expensive, but consider that it includes the mount…no rings needed. The king of durability, yet extremely light compared to illuminated LPVO’s.


I despise the giant mounting nuts, Snag hazard. And an ambi obstruction, especially on bullpup rifles. Remove the nuts, cut back the studs and use 5mm .8 pitch steel flange nuts to slim the profile. or…See our review of the snag free ACOG mount from Shaffer Machining…Shaffer Machining eliminates the snaggy and sticky.


While Attending a Project Appleseed Known Distance event, we completed an around the squares/return to zero test and the ACOG performed perfectly…and I also earned my KD patch that day.


Learn to be ambi with a red dot then switch to the 4x ACOG for Bindon Aiming Concept magic. TA31F ACOG, Decades in production, but definitely my favorite magnified rifle scope.

acogtrijiconta31
