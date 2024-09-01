IT'S FINALLY HERE! Get Your Copy Now! EYES TO SEE - Is The World Ready for the Coming Visitation?



Order from Amazon, BAM, B&N, and anywhere good books are sold - all over the world!

Defender Publishing - Foreword by Dr. Tom Horn

Author book store - www.carlgallups.com/store

Book website - www.carlgallups.com/eyestosee

Author website - www.carlgallups.com

====================





