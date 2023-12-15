Hundreds of Palestinian Police Officers were Seen in Various Parts of Gaza - Despite the Ongoing War

Hundreds of police officers were seen in various parts of Gaza despite the ongoing war.

Witnesses told an Anadolu Agency reporter that the police were deployed to preserve security.

The presence of police personnel is significant because it means that the Israeli forces have failed to take control of Gaza, per a member of the government emergency committee in Jabalia

Not from today, This video was posted last night, Dec 14th.

Adding from today, by Middle East Eye:

RECAP #Israel #Palestine (as of 06:30 GMT, 15 December)

• Palestinians woke up on Friday to more air strikes across the Gaza Strip

• In the southernmost city of Rafah, where Israel forced most of Gaza's 2.2 million population to flee, the army killed and wounded tens of people in shelling near the Kuwait Hospital

• Over in the West Bank, drone strikes hit a car in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, as the Israeli military intensifies its targeting of Palestinian towns and cities

• Palestinian death toll in Gaza has reached over 18,700, most of them children and women. More than 50,000 have been wounded.

• Gaza has been under a telecommunication and internet blackout since Wednesday evening

• The Israeli military announced the death of a soldier in Gaza combat, bringing the death toll in the army since 7 October to 446