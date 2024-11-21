(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr. Judy Mikovits: This is where I'm going to disagree. Cancer is not a genetic disease. It's epigenetic, it's environmental. It's on top of the genes. And what is on top of the genes is your X chromosome is your response to poison. The word virus means poisons, every single kind. Your X chromosome will express, that will turn on and start making those tumor suppressor genes we just heard about. But an oncogene, BRCA1, God didn't make a breast cancer causing gene. It's a single chain of a large complex protein that protects your cells from radiation poisoning.

So if you have a mutation of certain kinds of radiation poisoning, then the way I like to say it your cells sense, your immune cells, your hematopoietic your red blood stem cells. This was Francis Ruscetti's expertise, TGFβ, the bifunctional regulator of the hematopoietic stem cell. Turn it on, turn it off, silence it. Put a dimmer…

Dr. Daniel Bobinski: Epigenetic

Dr. Judy Mikovits: Epigenetic.

Dr. Daniel Bobinski: And I'm gonna turn to Dr Cole to interpret the professors.

Dr. Ryan Cole: She's right. I mean turning on genes or turning off genes has a big effect. And how do we do that? That was kind of the base question: Lifestyle!





Cancer Roundtable Hosted by Daniel Bobinski with Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Judy Mikovits, and Dr. Michael Karlfeldt: https://trueidahonews.com/cancer-roundtable-with-dr-ryan-cole-dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-michael-karlfeldt/