[Nov 30, 2016] TFR - 88 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson and Brian Mullin: Flat Earth and Scientism Exposed

In this episode, recorded on 11/30/16, I spoke with Robbie Davidson and Brian Mullin about their documentary, "Scientism Exposed." Should we trust "science" (falsely so-called) or the truth of Scripture? We discussed evolution, flat earth and more.
Here is the NASA link to the 2003 pic of the Earth: https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/SearchPhotos/photo.pl?mission=ISS007&roll=E&frame=10807
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
