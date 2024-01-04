Joe's Plagiaristic Past

Busted: Biden’s Plagiarism

* Did Claudine Gay take a page from his playbook?

* [S]he keeps the Harvard faculty job and $900K salary; and there’s no mention of clawing back the $1M salary as university president.

* Isn’t tenure and ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ great?





We’re still scratching the surface re: what ‘higher education’ and D.E.I. is really about.

* Indoctrination camps

* Leftist protection rackets

* Nonprofit slush funds

* Pay-to-play schemes

* Rampant fraud/plagiarism

* Secret societies

* Woke colonies/mobs

Connect the dots and follow the $. No matter how dark or deep you think it is, it‘s worse than that.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (3 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/p2c7L6juf6U