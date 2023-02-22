The Racing Luminaries & the Stationary Earth (Part 8 of 9)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 22nd, 2020
Pastor Dean continues with part 8 of his series on Biblical cosmology/creation. Today's message will cover the movement of the sun, moon, and stars. We will also see the scientific answer as to why the moon appears upside down when viewed from the southern "hemisphere" and why the southern stars appear to rotate opposite of the northern stars.