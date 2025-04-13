Is it too late to be good ? (based on the Bible and New Revelation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A comment on universal salvation, as derived from the Bible and the XIXth Century New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer
Ref:
A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html
Mentioned in the presentation:
A STUDY CONCERNING UNIVERSAL SALVATION IN THE BIBLE
AND IN THE NEW REVELATION https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_biblical_arguments_-universal_salvation___nr_backup.pdf