17-year-old basketball star killed by VAXX poison injections

RIP CALEB WHITE. He passed away at the age of 17 after collapsing during a workout at school.

White's grandfather, George Varnadoe Jr, posted this on FB: “Caleb was an honor student, very respectful, high intellect, excellent role model, phenomenal basketball player, ranked 25th best point guard in his class in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Alabama. RIP Caleb. I love you man.”

Pinson Valley High School Principal sent a note to parents and guardians that read:

"I unfortunately have some very sad news to report tonight. One of our senior students suffered a medical emergency at school today. Life saving efforts were immediately started and first responders were called. Sadly, the student was later pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing the name of the student at this time. We will have more to say in the near future. Please know counseling resources will be available for anyone who needs them in the coming days. Please keep the student’s family and our school in your prayers." White was also one of three finalists for Class 6A player of the year as a junior and was a first-team all-state selection.

