Special Rights - MLK's Most Famous Quotes for Black History Month
Real Free News
Real Free News
28 views • 02/06/2024

Every Blact History Month we are forced to hear MLK’s (marxist, looter, kon) Most Famous Quotes.


“We gots to (beep) go put on yo (beep) smile and (beep) act like we be (beep) friends with dey (beep) white fools. We gots to act (beep) nice so we can gets (beep) these stupid (beep) mother (beep) to pass some (beep) laws dat give us (beep) special rights that we can use against these (beep).”


MLK and his gang of drivel rights thugs lied about equality so they could get subversive laws passed in order to legally steal from whitey. Short sighted white fool politicians pandered to these liars to get their votes. Each group of criminals robbed everyone and made America worse for everybody.


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true


#blackhistorymonth #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #martinlutherkingday #mlkday #africa #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kon #blct #mlkmostfamousquotes #mlkfamousquotes #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity

