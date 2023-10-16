© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yasmin Porat is interviewed on Israeli state broadcaster Kan's Haboker Hazeh radio program on 15 October 2023.
The Israeli woman, who survived the Hamas assault on settlements near the Gaza boundary on 7 October 2023, says Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by their own security forces. She also says that she and other Israelis detained by the Palestinian fighters were treated "humanely."
FULL STORY: https://electronicintifada.net/content/israeli-forces-shot-their-own-civilians-kibbutz-survivor-says/38861
Mirrored - The Electronic Intifada
Thanks to Taj for Link