❗️Israel Has Committed Yet Another Horrific Massacre, SE of Gaza City - Targeting Civilians Waiting for Aid & Killing Dozens

❗️Israel has committed yet another horrific massacre at the Kuwait Roundabout, southeast of Gaza City, targeting civilians waiting for aid and killing dozens.

Israel as denied this... well who else did it then Israel? The murders lie constantly to try to cover up Genocide.. Cynthia

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza accused Israeli forces of launching an attack near an aid distribution point in war-wracked northern Gaza, killing 20 people and wounding 155 others.

The Israeli military said those reports “are false,” adding it was assessing the event “with the thoroughness that it deserves.”

The violence occurred late Thursday near the Kuwaiti Roundabout, which has been a point for the distribution of aid in north Gaza over the past weeks. The health ministry said a group waiting there for aid was hit by Israeli shelling.

https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/4912821-israel-denies-palestinian-claim-its-forces-killed-20-near-gaza-aid-distribution





