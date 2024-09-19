BREAKING NEWS: UC COLLEGES ALLOW RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FOLLOWING TWO SUCCESSFUL ICAN-BACKED LAWSUITS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN lead counsel, Aaron Siri, joins Del with breaking news on the latest ICAN legal win securing religious exemptions for the largest university system in the state of California.
Hear about the cases that led to this monumental victory and what this means for over 295,000 students.
#AaronSiri #ICAN #FreeTheFive #UCSchools #SenatorPan