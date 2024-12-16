BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gates Insider Admits 'War Drones' Are Spraying Chemtrails Over America
The overwhelming public outcry has finally forced the mainstream media to acknowledge the scandal they've long ignored: mysterious drones in the sky, attacking America and its citizens.

But don't be fooled-they're still not telling you the full story. They're avoiding the critical questions: What sinister missions are these drones carrying out? Why is the media ignoring the fact the drones are spraying chemicals? And who are the shadowy figures pulling the strings behind the scenes?

Thanks to some seriously good investigative work from the TPV community and our partners, we've got the answers they are working hard to cover up. Stick around, the details are coming up next.




