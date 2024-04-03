BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australian Senate Approves Digital ID, America Is Next – Alex Newman on OAN
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • 04/03/2024

(April 1, 2024) Digital IDs were just approved in the Australian Senate and will be coming soon to the U.S. as part of the World Economic Forum-backed global technocratic gulag complete with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and social credit scores for all, warned journalist Alex Newman in an interview with Alison Steinberg on One America News.


The bill, which passed through the Australian Senate on March 27, is “putting in place the legislative framework for the phased expansion of the Australian Government’s Digital ID system to include state and territory government services and the private sector,” said Katy Gallagher, Australian Minister for Finance.


Liberty Sentinel: https://libertysentinel.org/digital-ids-a-key-part-of-global-techno-gulag-alex-on-oan/


AON: https://www.oann.com/video/in-focus-video/australia-digital-id-system-incoming-cbdc/

Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericachinagovernmentaustraliatechnocracysocial credit scoreenslavementalex newmandigital idoancbdcalison steinberg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy