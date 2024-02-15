Five Reasons Why Elon Musk Is “Not on Their Team,” According to Joe Rogan & Bret Weinstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Five Reasons Why Elon Musk Is “Not on Their Team,” According to Joe Rogan and Bret Weinstein
#1 - “He looks at what is being plotted against us and sees it as a fun challenge to confront it.”
#2 - Told advertisers to “Go f*ck yourself” after being financially blackmailed.
#3 - Overpaid market value to acquire Twitter at a whopping $44 billion. 𝕏 is not perfect, but it has come a long way from Twitter 1.0.
#4 - Post memes of a pregnant Bill Gates with the caption, “In case you need to lose a boner fast.”
#5 - When asked for comment from a major media outlet, Musk responded with a poop 💩 emoji.
Full Episode: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4NvSQBFMo70NYyp3R7MPXy?si=c5156b13dc6b4e40