KINZHAL Hypersonic Missiles Wiped Out US Combat Crew Along With PATRIOT System┃AFU Lost 15th ABRAMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ukrainian authorities and their Western patrons are still in a state of shock from the massive Russian missile attack that took place on the night of July 8. According to preliminary data, as a result of this attack, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive missile strike on almost all regions of Ukraine, including its western part. However, before showing you the consequences of this massive missile attack, I would like to start this video by discussing with you the destruction of the 15th in a row of an American Abrams tank. It is reported that this combat vehicle was destroyed near the village of Volchya, in the Avdiivka direction of the front..................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/