BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KINZHAL Hypersonic Missiles Wiped Out US Combat Crew Along With PATRIOT System┃AFU Lost 15th ABRAMS
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
392 views • 10 months ago

The Ukrainian authorities and their Western patrons are still in a state of shock from the massive Russian missile attack that took place on the night of July 8. According to preliminary data, as a result of this attack, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive missile strike on almost all regions of Ukraine, including its western part. However, before showing you the consequences of this massive missile attack, I would like to start this video by discussing with you the destruction of the 15th in a row of an American Abrams tank. It is reported that this combat vehicle was destroyed near the village of Volchya, in the Avdiivka direction of the front..................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
afupatriot systemkinzhal hypersonic missilesus combat crew15th abrams lost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy