Miles Guo’s GETTR: CCP has been ruthless and only daring to treat its own people cruelly; on the contrary, our NFSC fellows are a group of people with love and righteousness

https://gettr.com/post/p28rcfccb8a
2/18/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Chinese Communist Party has been ruthless and only daring to treat its own people cruelly; on the contrary, our NFSC fellows are a group of people with love and righteousness who shall not bully the weak or dread of the wicked
#JackMa #Humanity #noblecharacter
2/18/2023 文贵盖特：共产党无情无义、欺软怕硬，而且只敢对中国人狠；而我们新中国联邦人有情有义、不欺弱、不惧恶！
#马云 #人性 #高尚