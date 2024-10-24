BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 views • 7 months ago

CHEYENNE ROSE

Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
From down in the canyon
To where the north wind blows
Angels in heaven
The Good Lord knows
I'll love you forever
My Cheyenne rose

A flower frangance fills the desert air
Crimson painted petals of a color so rare
Never was a dusky beauty so fair
The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !

Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
On the desert plains
Where nothing ever grows
On the rocky terrain
No water flows
Yet lo and behold
The Cheyenne rose

A flower frangance fills the desert air
Crimson painted petals of a color so rare
Never was a dusky beauty so fair
The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !

Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
Down the dry gulches
Full of tumble weeds and bones
Deep down in my heart
At the bottom of my soul
More precious than gold
The Cheyenne rose
A flower frangance fills the desert air
Crimson painted petals of a color so rare
Never was a dusky beauty so fair
The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !

Cheyenne rose
Cheyenne rose
From down in the canyon
To where the north wind blows
Angels in heaven
The Good Lord knows
I'll love you forever
My Cheyenne rose

Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024

Keywords
wyomingrosecheyenne
