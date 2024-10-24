CHEYENNE ROSE

Cheyenne rose

Cheyenne rose

From down in the canyon

To where the north wind blows

Angels in heaven

The Good Lord knows

I'll love you forever

My Cheyenne rose

A flower frangance fills the desert air

Crimson painted petals of a color so rare

Never was a dusky beauty so fair

The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !

Cheyenne rose

Cheyenne rose

On the desert plains

Where nothing ever grows

On the rocky terrain

No water flows

Yet lo and behold

The Cheyenne rose

A flower frangance fills the desert air

Crimson painted petals of a color so rare

Never was a dusky beauty so fair

The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !

Cheyenne rose

Cheyenne rose

Down the dry gulches

Full of tumble weeds and bones

Deep down in my heart

At the bottom of my soul

More precious than gold

The Cheyenne rose

A flower frangance fills the desert air

Crimson painted petals of a color so rare

Never was a dusky beauty so fair

The rose of Cheyenne is beyond compare !

Cheyenne rose

Cheyenne rose

From down in the canyon

To where the north wind blows

Angels in heaven

The Good Lord knows

I'll love you forever

My Cheyenne rose

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024