Episode #65 - The Naturopathy Revolution: Why Big Pharma Fears Prevention Over Profits w/ Dr. Lynn Anderson
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
In this episode we welcome first time guest Dr. Lynn Anderson who is a Naturopath, yoga nutrition therapist, fitness professional, karma master, published author, international speaker and video producer with over 40 years’ experience in the field of natural health and fitness.


She has been featured in Redbook, Reader’s Digest, Huffington Post, Shape, SELF and various other national publications, TV networks and Podcasts.


She is the author and producer of the Soul Walking series; Karma, Prosperity, Vitality and The Naturopathic Wellness Series; The Yoga of Nutrition and Recipes for Health, Sex, Happiness and Love; and Doctor Lynn’s Proactive-Aging Workouts DVDs and she is the CEC author of Burnout – It Happens To All of Us.


Connect with Dr. Lynn via any of the links below:


Website: http://www.doctorlynn.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorlaa


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Keywords
nutritionbigpharmaapocalypsenaturopathysourcefoodismedicineescapingthematrix
