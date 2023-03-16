BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

SOUS-TITRES FR - Le docteur David E. Martin révèle des informations choquantes aux canadiens!
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
03/16/2023

Sous-titres FR - Dr. David Martin a des nouvelles renversantes pour nous et les canadiens doivent exiger que leurs autorités fassent enquête – au sujet d’actes de trahison et de crimes contre l’humanité. 

 

Afin d’en apprendre davantage sur les activités du Dr. David Martin : 

Activate Humanity:  https://www.activatehumanity.com/   

Butterfly of the Week Sources:  https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources 

Dr. David E. Martin:  https://www.davidmartin.world/ 

Le dossier Fauci : https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf 

Entrevue Reiner Fuelmich : 

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.html 

Transcription anglaise de l’entrevue: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19o1BeQa6z9XD58GkYE1e-qiiNbnr5wTz/view 

 

Entrevues de Stew Peters avec Dr. David Martin: 

https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Dr.-David-Martin-w-Stew-Peters:b 

https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html 

 

************************************* 

 

Soutenez notre COMBAT pour la LIBERTÉ. Demeurez bien informés – Joignez-vous à Vaccine Choice Canadahttps://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ 

 

Consultez notre nouvelle page concernant les mandats pour étudiants : https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates 

 

 

Afin d’appuyer notre travail de sensibilisation et d’éducation, joignez-vous à Vaccine Choice Canada aujourd’hui :https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ 

 

Appuyez notre fonds de défence juridique : https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/ 

 

 

AIDEZ LES AUTRES en partageant notre lien Vaccine Regret avec vos proches/collègues/professionnels de la santé, tout le monde! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/ 

 

Téléchargez et partagez les ressources de Vaccine Choice Canada 

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/ 

 

Vous trouverez nos vidéos sur :
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada 

https://brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada 


vaccine choice canadaprime minister justin trudeaudr david e martin
