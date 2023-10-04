October is Emergency Month

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History repeats. October has been used for financial market crashes, revolutions, and many wars to start. It is also the month planned for WW3 initiation by satanic elite. Could be anytime at this point moving forward. Strange preparation from 1983 that continues 50 years later. Bit of sarcasm thrown in at end to lighten the load.