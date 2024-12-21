WHO WERE THE KHAZARS❓ THE HISTORY OF A LOST JEWISH EMPIRE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Logos #Khazaria #Christianity
This video is a clip of my stream Khazaria: A Forgotten Empire. If you would like to watch the entire stream please click the following link.
https://youtube.com/live/8GnesbVPS9Y
Thumbnail and Clips:
iPak Arts:
Superchat Here
https://streamlabs.com/churchoftheeternallogos
Donochat Me:
Join this channel's YouTube Memberships:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH8JwgaHCkhdfERVkGbLl2g/join
If you would like to support my work please become a website member! There are 3 different types of memberships to choose from!
https://davidpatrickharry.com/register/
Support COTEL with Crypto!
Bitcoin: 3QNWpM2qLGfaZ2nUXNDRnwV21UUiaBKVsy
Ethereum: 0x0b87E0494117C0adbC45F9F2c099489079d6F7Da
Litecoin: MKATh5kwTdiZnPE5Ehr88Yg4KW99Zf7k8d
If you enjoy this production, feel compelled, or appreciate my other videos, please support me through my website memberships (www.davidpatrickharry.com) or donate directly by PayPal or crypto! Any contribution would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Logos Subscription Membership:
http://davidpatrickharry.com/register/
Venmo:
@cotel
-
https://account.venmo.com/u/cotel
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/eternallogos
Donations:
http://www.davidpatrickharry.com/donate/
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/eternallogos
Website:
http://www.davidpatrickharry.com
Rokfin:
Rumble:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ChurchoftheEterna..
.
GAB:
Telegram:
Minds:
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W10R..
.
DLive:
https://dlive.tv/The_Eternal_Logos
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/dpharry/
Twitter:
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y-CKLE-H7Y
Source: https://odysee.com/@ChurchoftheEternalLogos:d/who-were-the-khazars-the-history-of-a:a