Pro Liberty, Anti-Empire: The Forgotten Founder Who Lived the Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever heard of Dr. Joseph Warren? He was a key figure in the American Revolution, a fiery orator who defied British tyranny, and the man who sent Paul Revere out on his famous Midnight Ride. This video dives into the incredible story of Joseph Warren, the "Pro Liberty, Anti-Empire" Founding “Grandfather” that history almost totally ignores.
Path to Liberty: June 10, 2024