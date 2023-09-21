BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Cannabis Consumer: Demographics and Preferences
The Talking Hedge
92 views • 09/21/2023

In this podcast, we will discuss the demographics of cannabis consumers and how age and gender affect their purchasing habits. We will also look at the preferences of different generations when it comes to price, product type, brands, and more.


This podcast is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the cannabis consumer and how to reach them. We will discuss the latest trends and insights, and we will provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your business.


Join us for this important discussion on the cannabis consumer.


Show Notes:

The demographics of cannabis consumers

https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/a-look-at-cannabis-consumer-demographics-in-2023


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,170 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, stock markket, crypto, futures, options, equities,


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
