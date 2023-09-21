The Cannabis Consumer: Demographics and Preferences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, we will discuss the demographics of cannabis consumers and how age and gender affect their purchasing habits. We will also look at the preferences of different generations when it comes to price, product type, brands, and more.
This podcast is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the cannabis consumer and how to reach them. We will discuss the latest trends and insights, and we will provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your business.
Join us for this important discussion on the cannabis consumer.
Show Notes:
The demographics of cannabis consumers
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
Episode 1,170 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Favorite Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.
