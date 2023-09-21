The Cannabis Consumer: Demographics and Preferences

In this podcast, we will discuss the demographics of cannabis consumers and how age and gender affect their purchasing habits. We will also look at the preferences of different generations when it comes to price, product type, brands, and more.





This podcast is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the cannabis consumer and how to reach them. We will discuss the latest trends and insights, and we will provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your business.





Join us for this important discussion on the cannabis consumer.





Show Notes:

The demographics of cannabis consumers

https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/a-look-at-cannabis-consumer-demographics-in-2023





