Is the Internal Revolution Starting Today? 03/21/2023

Donald Trump might be arrested by the time you watch this video, therefore it might trigger the start of the Internal Revolution. Unlike his previous plead for people to go home and keep the peace, this time he urged people to “take our nation back – protest, protest, protest”! In other news, Russia practiced a sub-launch Nuke Strike against America from the Pacific Ocean, and Putin sent a new undetectable nuclear submarine to the Arctic.



00:00 - Trump Indictment

01:21 - Words from Donald Trump

11:01 - Banks getting much Worse

14:48 - Russia Practice Nuke Strike

19:08 - Putin send Nuclear Sub to Arctic

19:57 - Currency of the East

22:12 - Canary Coal Mine Dream

25:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen





