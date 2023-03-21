Is the Internal Revolution Starting Today? 03/21/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump might be arrested by the time you watch this
video, therefore it might trigger the start of the Internal Revolution. Unlike
his previous plead for people to go home and keep the peace, this time he urged
people to “take our nation back – protest, protest, protest”! In other news,
Russia practiced a sub-launch Nuke Strike against America from the Pacific
Ocean, and Putin sent a new undetectable nuclear submarine to the Arctic.
00:00 - Trump Indictment
01:21 - Words from Donald Trump
11:01 - Banks getting much Worse
14:48 - Russia Practice Nuke Strike
19:08 - Putin send Nuclear Sub to Arctic
19:57 - Currency of the East
22:12 - Canary Coal Mine Dream
25:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen
