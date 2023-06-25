💥 FREE JULIAN ASSANGE! - Rally in London - Against the British Government's Extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US

💥 FREE JULIAN ASSANGE!

Dozens of supporters gathered to rally against the British government's extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, in London. 💥

A bronze sculpture of three figures including the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in Parliament Square on Saturday as part of the campaign for his release from prison in London where he is under threat of extradition to the US.

The lifesize sculpture of Assange alongside the whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, all standing atop chairs, was unveiled before a crowd holding “Free Julian Assange” signs.