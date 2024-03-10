BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

For Every $1 Pfizer Gave Trump, They Got $2,000 Taxpayer Dollars
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
689 views • 03/10/2024

The David Knight Show


BigPharma bought BOTH political parties, think tanks left and right, just like they bought BOTH CNN & FOX. But politicians are the best Return-On-Investment money can buy - Hillary, McConnell, and the other "big guy", Trump.

For 10% off Gerald Celente's prescient Trends Journal, go to TrendsJournal.com and enter the code KNIGHT


Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com

If you would like to support the show and our family please consider subscribing monthly here: SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-david-knight-show


Or you can send a donation through

Mail: David Knight POB 994 Kodak, TN 37764

Zelle: @[email protected]

Cash App at: $davidknightshow

BTC to: bc1qkuec29hkuye4xse9unh7nptvu3y9qmv24vanh7


Money is only what YOU hold: Go to DavidKnight.gold for great deals on physical gold/silver

Keywords
trumpbig pharmanewspoliticsvaccinethe david knight showrepublicancampaigndonationpfizercovid vaccinetaxpayer dollars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy