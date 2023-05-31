WATCH OUT! The Food Industry's LIES and HOW they are Slowly POISONING US... | Calley Means

Tom Bilyeu

May 30, 2023 Full Episodes of Impact Theory

Athletic Greens is offering our listeners a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Race to https://athleticgreens.com/campaign/d35ct-offer-immunity/en?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=partnerships&utm_campaign=impacttheory_d35ct__a1178__o19&utm_term=variable__a1178__o19&utm_content=10-Self-improvement__a1178__o19

now! RESTART your life in 7 days: http://bit.ly/42KM8OR On Today's Episode: If you’re following government guidelines for food and health, watch this episode very carefully, as the industry and policy lies being exposed are triggering. Calley Means has been advising politicians and prominent food and pharma companies and has founded his own company, TrueMed, to expose and change the food industries causing harm that the healthcare industry is profiting heavily. The best thing for you to do right now is get as educated about the system you are part of as citizens, consumers, and patients of all parties involved in feeding yourself and your families. This conversation hits hard when you realize how inescapable all of this feels. Calley shares from experience working with big food industries and losing his mother to a succession of foodborne illnesses that have everything to do with food that’s leading to cancer, Alzheimers, heart disease, obesity, autoimmune conditions,and depression. Thoughts that exposes areas you can start rethinking and changing right away: $10 billion dollars is transferred in a year from the government to soda companies through food-stamps, part of a nutrition program designed to to help low income families. Lower income men die 11 years younger than higher income men, largely because of diet Healthcare, big pharma, food companies, and public policy makers make the solution for metabolic health sound extremely complicated, but it’s really not complicated,it’s just not beneficial for them. You and everyone around you is being sickened by preventable metabolic dysfunction. Now is the time to get educated and manage your risk and the risks to your family and the environment we live in. This may be the best place to start your research to take action on not being poisoned and blinded by the food and healthcare industry lies. Consuming ultra-processed foods, seed oils, copious amounts of sugar and highly processed grains is not in your best interest. Food and lifestyle interventions are some of the most effective ways to prevent and heal diseases like Alzheimers, depression, and diabetes. What will you change today to make eating healthy the default for you, your children, and your family? Referenced in this episode 60 Minutes with Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford: • Recognizing and t... Calley Means Quotes: “Cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, obesity, autoimmune conditions, these are all going up and they are all foodborne illnesses, and the fact that there is not clear communication about that from our medical leaders and public policy leaders, I think is the biggest scandal in America and the most dangerous scandal.” “Today when you hear about the opioid crisis, 80-90% of people that overdose and die from illicit opioids, that started with a prescription pad.” “Prediabetes is violence occurring to their cells, a child born today has a 45% rate of obesity or being overweight, [...] 40% of 18 year olds right now qualify as having a mental illness.” “We need to stop recommending poison and stop subsidizing poison and the free market will figure it out.” “95% of the experts on the USDA nutrition guidelines committee receive personal payments from food and or pharma companies.” “Americans listen to medical leaders, [...] for better or worse we listen to medical leaders.” “There’s express lobbying from processed food companies to keep the SNAP contributions low so people can only afford processed food.” Follow Calley Means: Website: https://www.truemed.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calleymeans/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/calleymeans



