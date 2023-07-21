Good News: Things Can Change Fast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some Dems Are Starting To Wake Up
* We are staring tyranny in the face.
* RFK Jr. also had some choice comments re: censorship.
Studies Cited By Thomas Massie:
• New Insights Into Genetic Susceptibility Of COVID-19
• FDA Review Of Efficacy & Safety Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Request
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v31dabs-is-it-all-over-ep.-2052-07212023.html