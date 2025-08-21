BrightLearn - Exploring Goldbacks: A New Currency Revolution, an interview with Jeremy Cordon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this electrifying interview, Jeremy Cordon reveals how Goldbacks—ultra-pure, counterfeit-proof, fractional gold notes—are revolutionizing wealth preservation by offering physical, spendable gold (now surging past $500 in Florida) as a hedge against fiat collapse, while navigating state-specific challenges (like Texas’ precious metals monopoly battle) and expanding with new denominations, rigorous purity testing (exceeding 24K), and legal advantages over ETFs—all as global demand for tangible, decentralized money skyrockets amid economic instability.
