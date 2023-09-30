© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How to make inexpensive homemade laundry soap
Make Your Own Laundry Detergent!
Laundry Booster Arm and Hammer Super Washing Soda
20 Mule Team Borax Laundry Boost Multi-Purpose Cleaner
2 Bars of Homemade soap, or 1 bar Fels-Naptha
Essential oils for scent