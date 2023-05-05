© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In what he labeled, “One of the most bizarre moments in my life,” Alex Jones received a phone call from Tucker Carlson on Wednesday only to learn it was a fake artificial intelligence robot.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-man-uses-ai-to-stalk-tucker-carlson-and-alex-jones-watch/
-------------------
Local News Reporter Pleads Guilty to Spoofing Gov. Kristi Noem’s Phone Number For a Prank Call About Vaccines
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/local-news-reporter-pleads-guilty-to-spoofing-gov-kristi-noems-phone-number-for-a-prank-call-about-vaccines/