Why Biden's Defense Secretary 'should have resigned 2 YEARS AGO'
Glenn Beck


Jan 10, 2024


Should Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin resign for failing to tell everyone from the President to his second-in-command that he had been hospitalized until days later? Former U.S. Congressman and Air Force B-1 pilot Chris Stewart joins Glenn to make the case that he should. Austin, as a retired general, should know how unacceptable it is to just NOT show up for work, Stewart argues — especially while the United States is shooting down Iran-associated missiles left and right in the Middle East. Stewart gives his thoughts on who's actually calling the shots at the Pentagon and also explains why he believes Austin "should have resigned 2 years ago."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFSYC8kUCzg

Keywords
bidendefense secretaryglenn beckhospitalizedlloyd austinretired generalshould have resigned

