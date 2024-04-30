How A Couple Won This Dog's Heart Without A Snack l Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Apr 28, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
One stray dog wanders around not showing much interest in anyone. However, whenever this couple shows up, he turns into one lovely cutie pie.
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕
#Kritterklub #dog #straydog #dogadoption
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccXbuzcyxaQ