SSP // UPDATED SECRET SPACE // The Guardians Have Arrived for the Final Conflict - in 2028, f./ Corey Goode / Must See & Share!

UPDATED E7-E8-E9: SECRET SPACE - The Guardians Have Arrived for the Final Conflict. f./ Corey Goode. The Fallen Angels (most people including Corey Goode) - are scared - A NEW Species of Light Guardians are incoming and They Control Time and Space. the Bible calls them Jesus Christ and his Chariots of Fire / Holy Angels... Prepare - 2028 is The End Date!
Link to part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/d96e369b-8212-4dd3-b143-48264a7f670f