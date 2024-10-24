Joshua Good(Fifer)'s footage

Having seen this in a few recently-made compilations, i had to do quite a bit of digging to find out the individual behind this lens - hence why it's near the end of my live 9/11 uploads.





Josh provides us with a literal front row seat to the unfolding attacks. Bystander's reactions upon realizing that it was people falling from the upper floors is downright unsettling. Furthermore, what a nightmare it must have been for first responders to try and navigate those clogged streets... If you watch the video carefully, you will catch a brief partial glimpse of a younger Josh @ the 21:55 mark.





Upon witnessing these attacks, Josh started a non-profit organization aimed at helping others just to get his mind off this horrific event. Here is a link to that organization (formerly Helping Is Easy).





https://communityservicemadeeasy.org/pages/about-us







His YouTube channel didn't leave me much to go on... and the fact he changed his organization's name was incredibly frustrating





https://www.youtube.com/@joshgood8704







"The first project I organized was after 9/11 for my college fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and some other college organizations on campus at Pace University, in downtown NYC. It was very difficult to live, go to school and work in Lower Manhattan in the weeks after the tragedy happened, so I realized that I NEEDED TO DO SOMETHING to help me and my friends be distracted from the horrible experience we were having." - Josh



