Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecies | Is God REALLY in Control? - Julie Green and Stacy Whited | FOC Show
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
670 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
28 views
Published a month ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Tim sheets

2:17 - 3:45

https://youtu.be/KKK5ZAt81jI?si=iX7VuuBk5edILheD



Beneath Sheep’s Clothing documentary

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb7aXMViQDwd8YNtcpeTs-w



Robin Bullock

Complacency

36:27-43:22

55:22-56:15

49:50-50-53

58:18-1:01:21

1:06:23-1:07:07

https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO



Andrew Whalen Book “Dreams to Save a Nation”

BOOK: www.vanquishpw.com

INTERVIEW: https://flyover.live/e/prophecies-dreams-to-save-a-nation-andrew-whalen



Church International January 7, 2023

2:38:24-2:52:06

https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO





Tim Sheets Jan 7, 2023

:23-1:52

22:37-26:33

31:50-34:34

36:28-36:39

36:40-47:35

https://youtu.be/cAfQtdPCVOU?si=LpPUVlarCSh1spGP

Yvon Attia

1:00:17 - 1:08:50

https://rumble.com/v460slx-charlie-shamp-2024-the-year-of-greater-works-and-greater-glory.html



Donna Rigney January


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: cbf2681ac60f2382



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket