Incomes vs Standard of Living How Gen-Z & Millennials Can Secure Their Future with Gold

Jul 13, 2023 PHOENIX

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Because if you don't hold it. You don't own it. Exactly. I am so excited to bring to you today one of our very, very excellent specialists in the strategy that we execute here at ITM trading. This is Keely Caul and she has kind of a similar background to me, just maybe not quite as long, but she's been a stock broker. She was in banking with commercial real estate, which I think is a really important thing to have under your belt these days in insurance and in technology. So she brings a lot to the table. And we've been working together since 2019. And I'd like you to meet her and we're going to have a conversation so you get to know her a little bit better. 📖

CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introducing Keely Caul

00:54 Gen Z and Millennials

4:42 Incomes vs Standard of Living

7:00 Student Loans

8:51 LIBOR SOFR

11:46 Instant Gratification

14:17 Background and Experience are Important

16:00 Contracts

17:39 Ask Questions

21:20 Repeatable Patterns

23:00 Uncle Al 33:48 Purchasing Power

38:00 Quiet Quitting

39:20 Position Yourself 📑

