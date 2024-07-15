❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week July 08 - 14, 2024

▪️Earlier this week, Russian forces launched a massive strike on facilities in Kyiv-controlled territory. Targets included the Starokostyantyniv and Voznesens'k airfields, as well as other military and industrial infrastructure.



▪️In Kyiv, the Artem plant, which produced electronics, instruments, and aircraft ammunition, was targeted. At least six missiles hit the manufacturing facility and severely damaged it.



▪️The AFU launched more than 40 UAVs at various Russian regions, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems. An oil depot was damaged in Kalach-na-Donu, and substations were also attacked in Rostov and Volgograd regions.



▪️Later, the enemy launched several more drones at targets on Russian territory. Air defense operated in the Tambov, Moscow and Bryansk regions. An industrial enterprise was hit in the Tula region.



▪️In the North Ukraine direction, the enemy is still building fortifications. Along the border, the exchange of strikes continues, and both sides are actively conducting reconnaissance.



▪️At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces managed to cause serious damage to the AFU: in the area, an Iskander missile hit an enemy convoy. The AFU suffered tangible losses in manpower and equipment.



▪️In the Slobozhanske direction, fighting continues in Vovchans'k, where the enemy continues to counterattack. However, Russian troops are also advancing in the city - assault groups have occupied about half of the aggregate plant.



▪️Meanwhile, the AFU attacks continued almost all week in the Hlyboke area. With losses in personnel and equipment, the AFU managed to push the Russian Armed Forces from the plantations west of the village.



Source @rybar





