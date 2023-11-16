Jackson Hinkle: The Hypocrisy of Israel and the Hamas Terrorist Tunnel Hospital Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last night on Jackson Hinkle's Rumble channel he did a great breakdown of the Propaganda that Israel is showing the world to justify bombing hospitals in Gaza and therefore violating the Geneva Conventions protocol regarding violating acts of war.
Video credit: The Dive With Jackson Hinkle
Israel CAUGHT FAKING Hamas Hospital VIDEOS!
https://rumble.com/v3vje5d-israel-caught-faking-hamas-hospital-videos.html