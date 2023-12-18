John Billett from Long Crendon Baptist Church gives a barnstorming sermon on the greatest gift ever given in History. It's a fast-moving adventure through dozens of Scriptures of the Great Joy that Christians possess and a perfect meditation on Christmas!
