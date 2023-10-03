BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Speaker Kevin McCarthy GONE - A Motion to Vacate the Speaker's Chair was Adopted 216 to 210, with 8 Republicans joining Democrats to Boot the House Leader
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10/03/2023

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as the Speaker of the House placing funding for Ukraine is serious jeopardy.

A motion to vacate the speaker's chair was adopted 216 to 210, with eight Republicans joining Democrats to boot the House leader.

The House is now in recess while Republicans decide on their next move to elect a leader.

