https://gettr.com/post/p29iqdz9c2b
2/23/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Giving unvaccinated sperms or eggs not only is an honorable way to gain wealth, but also will save the future of humanity. So let’s cherish what we have!
#unvaccinatedspermseggs #NFSC #vaccinated #unvaccinated
2/23/2023 文贵盖特：无苗精子卵子不仅让每个人都可以光荣致富，还能拯救天下苍生的未来万万代，珍惜吧!
#无苗精卵 #新中国联邦 #有苗族 #无苗族