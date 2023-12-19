Create New Account
Iceland Eruption Continues with Diminished Lava: Geologist Discusses Present and Future
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 2 months ago

Geology professor Shawn Willsey provides a Dec 19, 2023 update on the ongoing eruption north of Grindavik, Iceland. An overview of the eruption, the latest data, and possible scenarios moving forward are outlined.


Keywords
icelandvolcano eruptiongrindavikreykjanesshawn willsey

