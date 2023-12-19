Iceland Eruption Continues with Diminished Lava: Geologist Discusses Present and Future

Geology professor Shawn Willsey provides a Dec 19, 2023 update on the ongoing eruption north of Grindavik, Iceland. An overview of the eruption, the latest data, and possible scenarios moving forward are outlined.
