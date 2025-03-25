BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Guarding Against Bio Tech and EMF Fix the World Project with Just in Stillness
HopeGirl Blog
44 views • 5 months ago

Guarding Against Bio Tech and EMF - Fix The World Project | Just In Stillness


https://rumble.com/v6qd0zc-guarding-against-bio-tech-and-emf-fix-the-world-project-just-in-stillness.html


Buy Fix The World EMF Protection https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/542/


Topics from this episode:

Transhumanism & AI Assimilation – Hope & Tavon expose the push to merge humanity with machines.

EMF Protection & Biosensors – How wireless body networks & smart dust affect health.

Metamaterials & Digital Twins – The rise of nano-scale tech for control & surveillance.

5G, COVID Vaccines & Biofields – The hidden connections & energy harvesting agenda.

Project Stargate AI & Mind Control – The push for a global AI system & its real-world impacts.

Solutions & Protection – Practical ways to safeguard yourself from digital convergence.


Links from the show

https://www.forbiddentech.website/

https://www.ftwproject.com/

https://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/

https://sidestack.io/directory/substack/bibledecode

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/

__


Just In Stillness Substack (justindeschamps.substack.com)

https://justindeschamps.substack.com/


Socials

https://x.com/JustinStillness

https://truthsocial.com/@Justindeschamps

