Health Canada Approves ‘Updated’ COVID Vaccine, Recommends for EVERYONE OVER 6 MONTHS OLD
In an announcement Tuesday morning, Health Canada revealed after three months of testing Moderna’s SPIKEVAX Covid jab, it will now be rolled out and recommended for people regardless of vax status heading into the fall flu season.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/health-canada-approves-updated-covid-vaccine-recommends-for-everyone-over-6-months-old/