[Verse 1]
Well Reverend, Reverend, please come quick
'Cause I got something to admit
I met a man out in the sticks of good Ole Miss
He drove a Series 10 Cadillac and wore a cigar on his lip
[Chorus]
Don't you know the devil wears a suit and tie?
I saw him driving down The 61 in early July
White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife
I heard him howling as he passed me by
[Verse 2]
And he said, "I know you, I know you, young man
I know you by the state of your hands
You're a six-string picker, just as I am
Let me learn you somethin': I know a few turns to make all the girls dance"
[Chorus]
Don't you know the devil wears a suit and tie?
I saw him driving down The 61 in early July
White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife
I heard him howling as he passed me by
[Verse 3]
Oh foolish, foolish was I
Damn my foolish eyes
'Cause that man's lessons had a price, oh sweet price
My sweet soul everlasting, a very own eternal light
[Chorus]
Don't you know that the devil wears a suit and tie?
I saw him driving down The 61 in early July
White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife
I heard him howling as he passed me by
Well, the devil wears a suit and tie
I saw him driving down The 61 in early July
White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife
I heard him howling as he passed me by
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/
Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos
To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/