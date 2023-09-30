Tartaria, Mudflood, Timeline Reset and the Last Deception of Lucifer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the final deception for all time. 99.9% of the world is deceived. Tartaria, Mud Flood, orphan trains, timeline reset.
Available in Arabic, Chinese, Danish, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese and Welch.